Overnight fire forces evacuation of Des Moines apartment building

DES MOINES, Iowa — An apartment building in Des Moines was evacuated after a fire broke out late Sunday night.

Crews were called out to the Gray’s Lake Apartments on Fleur Drive just before midnight. When firefighters got on scene, they saw smoke coming from the third floor. Flames were visible by the time they got closer.

At least one of the buildings in the complex was evacuated.

Lauren Hempsted said she didn’t know what was going on until someone banged on her door.

“My boyfriend…so he ran out on our balcony. I could see like a few balconies down that they were on fire. And there it looked like two at that point, and then we just really quick kind of grabbed our kids and grabbed our dog. And just darted outside,” said Hempsted.

By the time they ran out, Hempsted said her smoke alarms were going off but she doesn’t think her unit had any damage.

Polk County Emergency Management was called in to help any displaced families.

There’s no word yet on what started the fire.