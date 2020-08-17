Des Moines and West Des Moines Begin Curbside Debris Clean Up Monday

DES MOINES, Iowa — The City of Des Moines and West Des Moines Public Works Department will begin curbside collection of storm-related tree debris starting Monday.

In Des Moines crews are only stopping by each residence once and will be using an app to track when a street has been cleared. All material must be placed out for collection in all areas starting today.

Residents must follow these guidelines:

Tree branches must be placed on City right-of-way “parallel” to the curb. The placement of branches the same direction as the street and/or sidewalk allows mechanical equipment to load the material efficiently and minimize damage to the right-of-way. City crews will only be collecting material that is placed on the edge of the street.

Branches cannot exceed 18 inches in diameter or eight feet in length.

Branches that are too long will be left behind.

Residents are encouraged to utilize the Metro Waste Authority Compost-It! program for smaller debris that is typically handled by this program. Bags and bundles will be collected on the regularly scheduled collection day.

Garden vegetation and incidental trimming and branches from trees not damaged from the storm should not be placed out for collection. Put in bags or bundles for collection on your regular collection day.

Tree branches should not be placed near fire hydrants, mailboxes, utilities or any other item in the right-of-way which could be damaged by equipment during the collection.

No tree material from work done by private contractors should be placed on the right-of-way for collection. Contractors are required to haul away any tree debris that is a result of their work.

If a resident has a large private tree that’s down, their best course of action is to hire a tree service to remove and dispose of it.

As the collection process is expected to take several weeks to complete, residents can follow the collection crew’s progress by visiting DSM.city/yardwaste.

In West Des Moines all material must also be placed out for collection in all areas of the city by 6:00 a.m. and residents must follow these guidelines for collection:

Tree branches must be placed on City right-of-way “parallel” to the curb. The placement of branches the same direction as the street and/or sidewalk allows mechanical equipment to load the material efficiently and minimize damage to the right-of-way. Crews will not be collecting material that is on private property.

Branches cannot exceed 18 inches in diameter or 8 feet in length.

Residents are encouraged to utilize the Metro Waste Authority Compost-It! program for smaller debris that is typically handled by this program.

Garden vegetation and incidental trimming and branches from trees not damaged from the storm should not be placed out for collection.

Tree branches should not be placed in close proximity to fire hydrants, mailboxes, utilities or any other item in the right-of-way which could be damaged by equipment during the collection.

No tree material from work done by private contractors should be placed on the right-of-way for collection. Contractors are required to haul away any tree debris that is a result of their work.

For questions about this one-time special collection, please contact West Des Moines Public Services at 515-222-3480.