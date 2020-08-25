Des Moines and Ames School Districts Announce Legal Action Against Governor Reynolds’ Return to Learn Mandates

Iowa — Two more school districts are taking Governor Kim Reynolds and her administration to court in hopes of overruling Return to Learn guidelines that mandate students must return to class.

Des Moines Public Schools filed a petition in Polk County on Tuesday afternoon challenging the governor’s requirement that schools provide in-class education to students at least 50% of the time to start the fall semester. The district was denied a waiver from the in-class requirement last week.

In their court filing, DMPS argues that Governor Reynolds is over-stepping her legal bounds by imposing the waiver system on districts. They argue that state law provides for locally elected school boards to make decisions about “educational policy.” The district is asking a judge for an immediate injunction to throw out the waiver denial.

The district still plans to start its Fall semester on September 8th with online-only instruction. The Iowa Department of Education has warned that days spent in virtual-only learning without permission may not be counted as official school days.

DMPS is the second school in a week to file a lawsuit against the governor, joining the Iowa City School District. A third lawsuit is expected to soon follow.

The Ames Community School Board announced on Tuesday that it, too, will seek legal action against the state after being denied a waiver from in-class instruction to begin the school year. “As a board, we believe the actions of the governor and the Department of Education undermines Iowa’s legal tradition of deferring to local school boards for all decisions related to educational programming in their districts,” the board said in a release posted online.