DES MOINES, Iowa – The Des Moines International Airport’s website was down for more than two hours Monday morning, but officials say it didn’t affect operations at the airport.

Kayla Kovarna, the Deputy Director of Communications at the airport, told WHO 13 that FLYDSM.com is housed on an outside server. They are working with the website provider to investigate the issue.

The website popped back up a little before 10:00 a.m. Kovarna was unable to confirm whether the problem was due to a reported cyberattack targeting U.S. airports, like O’Hare in Chicago.

Kovarna said the issue was isolated to the airport’s website.

If passengers have any questions about upcoming flights or need to make a booking they are advised to contact their airline directly.