Des Moines adds speed camera near Western Gateway Park; attempts to curb street racing

DES MOINES, Iowa – A new speed camera is being added in downtown Des Moines in an effort to address safety concerns.

According to the Des Moines Police Department, complaints about excessive speed, reckless driving, and street racing have prompted the addition of the camera in the 1400 block of Grand Avenue.

Police say between March 1st and August 1st of this year, more than 40% of the police activity in the Western Gateway Park area has been traffic-related.

Starting at noon on Thursday, the camera will be active and issue warnings to the registered owner of vehicles going at least 11 miles per hour above the 25 miles per hour speed limit. The warning period expires September 4th, when citations of $65 will begin to be issued for violations.