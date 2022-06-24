DES MOINES, Iowa — Hours after the Supreme Court overturned the long-standing Roe v. Wade ruling protecting the right to an abortion, hundreds of Iowans united and protested in opposition of the decision.

The demonstration, which the organizers titled “Defend Bodily Autonomy,” marched from Des Moines Public Schools’ Central Campus and down Grand Avenue to the governor’s mansion on Terrace Hill.

Once the crowd arrived at Terrace Hill, they left their signs of protest atop the fence surrounding the governor’s mansion.

Leaders from the Iowa Abortion Access Fund and the Des Moines Black Liberation Movement also addressed the abortion-rights supporters with their feelings on the fall of Roe v. Wade.

“I have felt like breaking down all day. I have felt like, what’s the point?” said Denver Foote of the Iowa Abortion Access Fund. “If I have no control over my body, what’s the point? I might as well be dead if I’m not giving birth to babies.”

In addition to the Des Moines rally, Defend Bodily Autonomy events also occurred in Iowa City and Sioux City.