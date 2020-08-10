 

‘Derecho’ Storm Packing Hurricane Force Winds Rips Across Iowa Monday

Des Moines, Iowa — Much of the state is cleaning up today after hurricane force winds ripped across Iowa from West to East this morning and afternoon. The storms are known as derechos.

Meteorologist Brett McIntyre explains:

Strong thunderstorms developed overnight in Southern South Dakota around 2 AM. They strengthened and organized overnight into a line of severe thunderstorms that crossed into Iowa near Sioux City around 8:30 AM.

The storms tore across western Iowa between Highway 20 and Interstate 80 with widespread 70 mph wind gusts, which strengthened to 80 to 100 mph as they moved through the Des Moines Metro and Eastern Iowa.

Wind damage reports began around 6 AM from roughly Norfolk, Nebraska across the entirety of Iowa. That damage path is approximately 370 miles and counting as of 2:30 PM. 

Severe thunderstorm complexes that create long lived paths of severe wind gusts are called “derechos” (deh-RAY-cho) once they reach 250 miles in length.

7 Day Forecast

Monday

83° / 64°
Mostly cloudy
Mostly cloudy 10% 83° 64°

Tuesday

84° / 67°
More sun than clouds
More sun than clouds 10% 84° 67°

Wednesday

85° / 68°
Scattered thunderstorms
Scattered thunderstorms 40% 85° 68°

Thursday

86° / 68°
Scattered thunderstorms
Scattered thunderstorms 40% 86° 68°

Friday

87° / 70°
Thunderstorms early
Thunderstorms early 30% 87° 70°

Saturday

87° / 67°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 20% 87° 67°

Sunday

82° / 62°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 20% 82° 62°

Hourly Forecast

77°

5 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
77°

78°

6 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
78°

77°

7 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
77°

76°

8 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
76°

74°

9 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
74°

73°

10 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
73°

72°

11 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
72°

70°

12 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
70°

69°

1 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
69°

68°

2 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
68°

67°

3 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
67°

66°

4 AM
Mostly Clear
10%
66°

65°

5 AM
Mostly Clear
10%
65°

64°

6 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
64°

64°

7 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
64°

66°

8 AM
Mostly Sunny
10%
66°

70°

9 AM
Mostly Sunny
0%
70°

74°

10 AM
Mostly Sunny
0%
74°

77°

11 AM
Mostly Sunny
0%
77°

79°

12 PM
Sunny
0%
79°

80°

1 PM
Sunny
0%
80°

81°

2 PM
Sunny
0%
81°

82°

3 PM
Sunny
0%
82°

83°

4 PM
Sunny
0%
83°

