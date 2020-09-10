Derecho Storm Debris Collection Wrapping Up in Des Moines

DES MOINES, Iowa – It’s been a month since a devastating derecho blew through Iowa and residents across the state are still cleaning up the mess. In Des Moines, debris from the storm continues to be picked up but the city says its special collection efforts will wrap up over the next week.

The city says since the storm, it has picked up and hauled away more than 7,300 loads of downed trees and branches.

City of Des Moines Public Works Director Jonathan Gano said, “We appreciate the patience of our residents as this effort has been no small task. Nearly 70 percent of the City is complete, and we plan to collect the remaining 30 percent this week, or early next week at the latest.”

You can keep track of the areas crews have already picked up storm debris at using this interactive map. Crews will not be re-visiting areas that have already been cleared so if you have more debris to dispose of you can use the regular yard waste guidelines and purchase bags and stickers, visit the MWA Metro Park East Landfill at 12181 NE University Ave. in Mitchellville, or bring items to the next SCRUB event on Sept. 19th from 7:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at the MWA Compost Center located at 1601 Harriett St.

If you have more questions about clearing storm debris you can contact the city at (515) 283-4950.