Derecho Path Leaves So Much Damage to See

FERGUSON, Iowa — The Derecho 2020 rolled all the way across the state on August 10th. Winds started reaching the 80 mile and hour threshhold in Carroll County, topping over 100 in a couple of different places in out state.

Now that the Iowa Derecho is on the national news, it can draw people here to check out the damage. Brian O’Connor was one of three farmers to come to Iowa from Medford MN, just to see the damage.

“We’re hearing a lot of it in the news, so we came down here to take a firsthand look at what’s going on and how big the damage is throughout the Iowa here, ” said O’Connor. “It’s interesting just what’s gonna happen with the corn that is down what is the farmers kind of find ways to do things and I think they’re going to find ways to pick a lot of this corn.”

The group saw numerous grain bin complexes, including heavy damage to the giant Heartland Coop east of the town of Ferguson.

“The bigger drain facilities obviously the wind really catches a larger units,” said Paul Maas, a farmer from Medford MN. “It’s heartbreaking to know everybody puts their heart and soul into farming in the field.”

“The corn is down it’s been blown over, it’s gonna be a long drawn out harvest hopefully the weather is not so bad,” said Lyndon O’Connor,of Medford.

For many the damage has been waiting before cleanup due to lack of insurance adjusters.

“Right now just kind of waiting for insurance because they’re swamped,” said Mike Johnston, who lives near LeGrand. “Actually I just got a call from my agent because they brought in 300 claims adjusters and they’ll get to me, when I can get to me.”