 

Derecho Packed Strongest Non-Tornado Winds Ever Recorded in Iowa

Iowa — As part of their on-going survey of damage from the August 10 derecho, the National Weather Service in the Quad Cities has released updated wind gust storm reports.

Damage to the Westdale Court apartments in SW Cedar Rapids indicated estimated wind gusts of 140 mph, which would be the highest estimated non-tornadic wind gusts on record in Iowa.

A 130 mph gust is estimated to have occurred just northeast of Clinton, where a 400-foot radio broadcast tower collapsed.

In Benton County, a home weather station near Atkins measured a wind gust of 126 mph, which may be the highest recorded wind gust in Iowa, though from an unofficial station.

An additional 120 mph wind gust is estimated to have occurred four miles NE of Van Horne in Benton County, where an antenna mounted 340 feet up a tower was snapped off.

