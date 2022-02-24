WHO 13 NEWS – The Russian invasion of Ukraine is underway, and adding to the worry for an Iowa family.

“If you’re living in America, it affects you,” Marcus Lacy said. “Everything is going to be affected. Gas prices are already bad…and now I got my son to worry about.”

Marcus and Shanna Lacy’s son, Zane Powell, is serving with the U.S. Army’s Airborne Infantry. He was deployed to Poland just weeks ago.

Marcus Lacy is a veteran himself and worries about the conditions his son will face in what increasingly looks like a war zone.

“After the things that happened in Afghanistan with those soldiers and stuff, it really put me in a bad place,” Lacy said. “We don’t treat our soldiers like that. We don’t forget about them. We honor them. And are they gonna honor my son if he gives up his life for something that he shouldn’t have even had to?”

The National Guard said they have units from Iowa deploying to Europe later this year. A spokesperson said those have been planned for some time and are not in direct response to what is happening in the region.