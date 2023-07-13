DES MOINES, Iowa — Demolition work has begun at the former Kaleidoscope mall to clear the way for a new skyscraper.

Tenants in the building moved out in 2018 for a development plan that later fell through. Since then, the building has sat empty for nearly five years.

A new project, which involves a 33-story tower and nearly 400 apartments, will be taking the Kaleidoscope’s place. The Des Moines City Council approved the project and said last month they’re “cautiously optimistic.”

“Even if that project doesn’t go through, at least we’ll have a cleared site to market it,” Councilman Joe Gatto told WHO 13 in June.

The developers, Turrim, LLC., said in November that construction on the skyscraper is expected to be complete by late 2025.