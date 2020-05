Des Moines, Iowa — The four Democrats hoping to challenge Joni Ernst in November met on a debate stage for the final time on May 21st at WHO 13 Studios in Des Moines.

Michael Franken, Kimberly Graham, Theresa Greenfield and Eddie Mauro were joined by moderator Dave Price for 90 minutes of debate and discussion on the issues facing Iowans and America, both before during and after the pandemic.