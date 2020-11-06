Democrat Rita Hart Takes the Lead in 2nd District Congressional Race After Trailing on Election Night

IOWA — At the end of election night on Tuesday Republican Marianette Miller-Meeks was leading the race for Iowa’s 2nd Congressional District by 282 votes over Democrat Rita Hart with all counties reporting. But on Friday morning Hart had surged to a 162 vote lead over Miller-Meeks.

The change in votes appears to stem from an issue in one precinct in Jasper County. Secretary of State Paul Pate and Jasper County Auditor Dennis Parrot plan to address that issue during a news conference on Friday morning in Newton.

Iowa allows any absentee ballot that is postmarked before election day to be counted if it is received within a week after the election. In 2020 that deadline would be Tuesday, November 9th.

The Associated Press has not declared a winner in the race.