DES MOINES, Iowa — Governor Reynolds launched her re-election campaign on Tuesday, but the event was preceded by an Iowa Poll that showed likely Democratic challenger Deidre DeJear trailing by just eight points. DeJear joined WHO 13’s Dave Price to talk about the state of her underdog campaign.

Governor Kim Reynolds has announced an astounding early campaign fundraising total – even before her campaign was official. Deidre DeJear tells WHO 13’s Dave Price that her campaign now has the fundraising “under control”. Here’s more from their confversation.

Secretary of Agriculture Tom Vilsack was again in the audience for another State of the Union Address this week, the first of President Biden’s term. Vilsack shared with Dave Price two things about Biden’s speech that struck him.

Who is Deidre DeJear considering for a running mate? Dave Price tries to get her to break the news in this week’s Quick 6.