Deep Snow Leads to Difficult Travel Tuesday

A Monday snow storm brought another round of heavy snow to Central Iowa with some of the highest event snow totals of the season. In general, 5 to 14″ inches fall across a large swath of Iowa. Des Moines received 10.3″ on Monday. That is a one day record snowfall for the date of January 25th. The previous record was very similar with 10.0″ on January 25th in 1895.

Harlan 14.0″

West Des Moines 13.5″

Clive 12.0″

Waukee 11.0″

Ankeny 10.0″

Johnston 10.0″

Atlantic 9.5″

Centerville 8.5″

Albia 7.6″

Ottumwa 7.5″

Chariton 7.0″

Pella 6.0″

Ames 6.5″

Webster City 5.5″

We are ahead of average when it comes to snowfall for the season, but still far from our record winter snowfall from the 1911-1912 season.

Monday’s snow event just narrowly missed getting in Des Moines’ top ten snowfall events, staying below the 10th highest snowfall from November 10, 1968 when Des Moines received 11.8″.

Roads and interstates remain completely covered across most of Iowa early Tuesday morning. Travel is not advised in the southwest quadrant of the state.

There will still be some light snow showers and flurries this morning, but much quieter weather overall. We may see a few more show showers across Southern Iowa overnight tonight. That will bring a dusting to 1″ to some areas on top of our current snow cover. We will enjoy a couple of dry days Thursday and Friday and temperatures will rise above freezing Friday afternoon. It will be warm enough for a rain-snow mix on Saturday.



