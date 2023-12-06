FAIRBANK, Iowa — The drought has impacted the Christmas tree crop in two major ways, according to the President of the Iowa Christmas Tree Association.

The first is a more direct effect — there not being a sufficient amount of water for the crop. However, Bob Moulds, the President of the Iowa Christmas Tree Association, said that this isn’t a new problem.

Therefore, farmers adopted methods, like mulching and using irrigation systems, to help mitigate this issue.

Moulds said that a common saying in the business is “you plant two trees to get one,” meaning for every two trees a farmer plants, they will be able to sell one. He said this is due to many outside factors like drought, animals, diseases, etc.

As a result, the drought’s direct impact on the Christmas tree crops isn’t a cause for concern according to Moulds.

However, there is an indirect effect that the drought has on Christmas trees, which can affect the supply of Christmas trees in the future.

This indirect effect is the decrease in Christmas tree farms across the state.

“It’s a difficult business. And when I joined the Association in 1980, there were 140 farms, between 140 and 150 farms in the Association. We’re now down to 70,” said Moulds.

He said that part of this 50% decrease over the last 40 years is the additional work that farmers have to do to mitigate the effects of the drought. Mulching and using irrigation systems were never a requirement for the job, until now.

Moulds said that as farmers retire, the next generation is not taking over the business. He also said that many farms are being absorbed into metropolitan areas and sold for real estate.

This is particularly concerning because there has been an increase in the demand for these trees, according to Moulds. He said that in 2021, farms across the state saw a spike in the amount of people buying trees. That year, several farmers oversold because demand was so high.

This is salient because it takes a Christmas tree around eight years to grow into an ideal size. Therefore, by overselling, farmers cut into their future supply which can affect up to eight years of Christmas tree sales.

Many of the farms in Iowa can only sell trees during Black Friday Weekend before being at risk of overselling, and with many farms closing, the supply may lower despite the demand.

Moulds said that there are younger generations of farmers joining the Association in recent years, but because it takes around eight years for a farmer to be able to sell a tree, many newer farms don’t last.

“In terms of getting back to the levels we used to be, I don’t think we will ever do that,” said Moulds.