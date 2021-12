DES MOINES, Iowa – As the temperature climbed to near 60° in downtown Des Moines, the Brenton Skating Plaza closed but the Lauridsen Skatepark had plenty of skaters in its Amoeba Pool and Float Bowl and all its other features. Drone13 took a look at both venues Thursday.

As temps drop to a more seasonal level Friday the city plans to reopen the the ice rink. The skatepark will remain open through the winter.