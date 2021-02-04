Deceased Man Found on Ice Near Birdland Marina

DES MOINES, Iowa – A deceased man was found on the ice at the edge of Birdland Marina in Des Moines early Thursday morning.

Lt. Rick Thomas with the Des Moines Fire Department confirms to Channel 13 that a passerby noticed the man on the ice shortly after 5:30 a.m. and called 911. When police and rescue crews arrived on the scene they found a deceased adult male.

Though a wet team from the fire department was called to assist, the body was located close enough to the edge of land that it was not needed.

Officials say there were no obvious signs of the cause of death.

The man’s name has not been released.

The investigation into the man’s death continues.