Death of Inmate at Fort Dodge Prison Under Investigation

Fort Dodge, Iowa — The Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation is investigating the death of a convicted child rapist at the Fort Dodge Correctional Facility.

59-year-old Thomas Daleske was found dead in his cell at the prison around 5:15 pm on Sunday. Daleske’s cause of death has not been released, pending an autopsy.

Daleske was serving a 45-year-sentence for charges including Sexual Abuse and Lascivious Acts with a Child in Warren County. Daleske was accused of raping at least eight boys. Daleske worked as a volunteer with a local Boy Scout troop when he was arrested.