Death Investigation Underway After Woman’s Body Found in Melcher-Dallas Home

Melcher-Dallas, Iowa — Authorities are investigating the death of a person found inside a home in Melcher-Dallas on Thursday morning.

The Melcher-Dallas Police Department and Marion County Sheriff’s Deputies were dispatched to an apartment in the 500 block of Main Street at 11:21 a.m. Thursday. Inside the home they found the body of a woman.

Authorities are not releasing her name at this time, pending the notification of her family. The state medical examiner’s office is conducting an autopsy. Police say there is no threat to the public at this time.