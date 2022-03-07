DES MOINES, Iowa — A Des Moines crime scene that even drew shock from the Chief of Police. “Obviously this is a dark day for the city of Des Moines,” said Chief Dana Wingert.

Three juveniles shot at from a moving vehicle near East 13th and Buchanan Streets and on the grounds of Des Moines East High School. “It feels scary because I don’t live too far from here,” said Bol Bol a sophomore at East.

Police confirmed a 15 year old boy died from his injuries. He was not a student at East but two female juveniles ages 16 and 18 were students at the school. Wingert said, “Another tragic loss of life. Everyone of them is tragic and every one of them is pointless and our job now is to get to the bottom of that.”

Laura Ezell lives just a block away and heard the gunfire. She said, “I was like it can’t be because it was like pop, pop, pop, pop, pop just so many. I was like that has to be fireworks but it wasn’t.”

Those gun shots ringing out Wednesday afternoon while school was still in session forcing students into an hour long lockdown. “My mom called me checking on me saying ‘What’s happening.’ She was scared and I was like it’s ok,” said Bol.

Gunfire so close that students thought it must be fake. Bol said, “I thought it was a drill or pretend but no it was for real.”

Police say they’ve detained possible suspects for questions but no arrests have been made. “This is a very dynamic investigation and it is progressing quickly,” said Wingert.

Gun violence ending a young life just steps away from a building that prepares teens for a future. Ezell said, “It’s scary because your kids, you want to be able to play. You want them to go to school and be safe.”

A future that at two more teenage victims are fighting at a hospital to stay alive for. Jadi Makwag, a sophomore student at East said, “It’s just safety, it’s really about safety. It’s kind of scary because what if I was outside walking during lunch or something? That could happen to me.”

No classes will be held at East High School on Tuesday. The ACT for East students will now be postponed from Tuesday to March 29th. The DMPS grief counseling team will be at the school from Tuesday throuigh the end of the week.