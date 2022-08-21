DES MOINES, Iowa — A deadly crash in Des Moines took the life of a motorcyclist early Saturday morning. The crash happened before 2:30am Saturday morning at the intersection of Prospect and Hickman road.

When first responders arrived, they found the motorcyclist, a 57-year-old man dead at the scene.

Investigators say he was traveling westbound on Hickman, then lost control and left the roadway and crashed before coming to rest on the north side of the road.

Des Moines police are still investigating the crash. This is the 14th traffic-related fatality this year and sixth involving a motorcycle.