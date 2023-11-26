KEOKUK COUNTY, Iowa — One person is dead and two others are injured after a head-on crash Saturday afternoon.

According to the Iowa State crash reports, it happened on 323 Avenue in Richland in Keokuk County after 12:30 p.m. Saturday.

An 82-year-old man crossed the center line and hit another vehicle carrying two women head-on.

The man was not wearing a seat belt and died on the scene.

One of the women was taken to a hospital by air ambulance. The other victim was taken to a nearby hospital by an ambulance.

At this time, officials have not released their conditions.