FORT DODGE, Iowa (KCAU) — No charges are being filed in the case of a Fort Dodge resident fatally shooting another person claiming it was self-defense, Fort Dodge Police Department said.

Authorities received a call around 5:09 a.m. on May 31 from a Fort Dodge resident saying a man was breaking into his garage and that he shot the man. The man, later identified as Bryan Gambill, 44, of Fort Dodge, and was pronounced deceased.

Police investigators met with the Webster County Attorney’s Office to go over details and evidence in the case in early August, according to a release. They determined that no charges would be filed in the case, saying the homeowner acted in self-defense.

The release said that authorities were investigating the incident since the incident, speaking to numerous people and following up on evidence.