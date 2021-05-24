Deadly Des Moines crash leaves infant without parents

DES MOINES, Iowa — Grief, sadness and disbelief. “I just can’t believe she’s gone. We all meet each other one day again,” said Jatziri Jaquez. “It’s heavy on our hearts,” added Junior Manriquez.

Friends of 22-year-old Tatiana Munguia and 20-year-old Moises Ruiz remain at a loss for words after the two died in a high-speed, fiery crash on Sunday at 12th Street and Oak Park Avenue. Manriquez said, “It definitely teaches you that people can be gone in the blink of an eye.”

Jaquez feels like she lost a sister. “We spent every second, every hour of the day together,” she said.

Munguia and Ruiz were a couple and just welcomed a baby girl into the world five months ago. “She always had her on her side. She always made sure the baby was good,” said Jaquez. Manriquez added, “She was a good mom and always had her baby with her. That was her main priority.”

Before crashing his red Dodge Charger, the police investigation states Ruiz was initially pulled over for going 85 mph in a 45 mph zone just north of the crash scene on 12th Street and then sped off as a deputy approached his vehicle. Jaquez said, “People need to slow down. People need to be cautious of who is out there. Thank God there was no house there.”

A growing memorial is replacing the tragic scene of the crash along 12th Street and Oak Park Avenue. For those close to Munguia and Ruiz, it has provided a communal place to mourn. “I did take some flowers and candles for her and now she’s up resting in heaven,” said Jaquez.

Friends don’t condone the circumstances that may have led to the crash, but they are also left dealing with the grief it has caused. “People should take in regard that we lost somebody, somebody we cared about. We lost a family,” said Manriquez.

A GoFundMe page has been set up to help cover the funeral costs for Munguia’s family. To go to the GoFundMe, click here.