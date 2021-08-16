Deadline Monday to register K-5th graders for online learning option in Des Moines

DES MOINES, Iowa — Monday is the final day parents with elementary school children in the Des Moines School District can register their students for virtual learning.

This option is only for students in kindergarten through fifth grade. Those are age groups of children who are not yet eligible to be vaccinated against COVID-19.

So far, roughly 300 students have registered for the online option. You can learn more about the online program here.

Classes in the Des Moines district begin next Wednesday.