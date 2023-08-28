DES MOINES, Iowa — Monday is the deadline for a Des Moines city council member to respond to a public letter from the mayor about whether she plans to continue in her elected role after missing the last five months of meetings.

Last week Mayor Frank Cownie issued an ultimatum last week to Indira Sheumaker that she must respond to his letter by August 28, or the city will consider her office as abandoned and proceed accordingly to replace her.

Sheumaker hasn’t attended a council meeting or workshop since March 6th. Fellow council members, the mayor, and her constituents all say they are unable to contact her.

Sheumaker was elected to represent Des Moines’ First Ward last fall.

