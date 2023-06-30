IOWA — Registration for Governor Kim Reynolds’ plan to use public dollars for private school education closes Friday.

Friday is the last day parents and guardians can apply for the new Education Savings Accounts. Registration will close at 11:59 p.m.

The Students First Act was signed into law earlier this year and will provide up to $7,600 per student in state funding for private education.

The money can cover expenses like textbooks, curriculum fees, electronics, therapy services, skills training, and disability service needs. It cannot be used for things like clothing, book pages, pens and pencils, or food, however.

If you’re interested in applying or still need to apply, all those resources can be found on Educate Iowa website.