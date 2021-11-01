Deadline arrives for many metro health workers to get COVID-19 vaccine or be fired

A healthcare worker fills a syringe with the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine at Jackson Memorial Hospital in Miami. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky, File)

DES MOINES, Iowa — Iowa health care workers could be out of a job if they haven’t already gotten their COVID-19 vaccine.

Monday is the deadline for MercyOne, Broadlawns Medical Center, and UnityPoint Health staff to get vaccinated.

The hospital systems notified their employees back in August they will all need to be vaccinated by November first. There are exemptions allowed for medical or religious reasons, but employees who don’t meet the vaccination requirement could be fired.

On Friday, Governor Kim Reynolds signed a bill that makes it possible for people to opt out of vaccine mandates allowing employees to receive a medical exemption without seeing a doctor.

The new law also allows workers who lost their job due to a vaccination mandate by their employer to receive unemployment benefits.