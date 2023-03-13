NORWALK, IA — A father and daughter have been arrested and charged with first degree murder after a newborn was discovered dead in a Warren County ditch.

Norwalk police said in a release they were contacted on March 8th by someone with concerns over the safety of a child. After launching an investigation, a search was conducted the following day along a rural road in Warren County.

Search teams located the body of a discarded newborn in the 5300 block of Delaware Street.

Police say they were able to determine Megan K. Staude, 25, of Norwalk gave birth to the child at home in late February. Police say Staude’s father, Rodney Staude, 64, of Norwalk assisted with the disposal of the child along Delaware Street.

Both have been charged with first degree murder. Results of the autopsy are pending.