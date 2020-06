DE SOTO, Iowa — The De Soto Police Department is asking for the public’s help finding a missing teenager.

Sixteen-year-old Lillian Dhabalt was last seen getting into a white or silver minivan at about 2 a.m. on Saturday in De Soto.

Lillian is 5’7” and weighs 160 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes.

If you have information about her whereabouts, call the Dallas County Sheriff’s Office at 515-993-4771 or the De Soto Police Department at 515-834-2233.