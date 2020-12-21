De Soto Drive-Thru Santa Brings Cheer to the Community

DE SOTO, Iowa — Folks in De Soto got a chance to see Santa in person on Sunday, without having to get out of their cars.

“We usually head to the mall, check Santa out there, sit on his lap. But this way we were able to cut the distance and still tell them what they wanted for Christmas,” Grimes resident Lindsay Hawk said.

The De Soto fire and police departments team up every year to put on this Christmas celebration. This year they handed out bags with candy and fruit provided by Hy-Vee and Fairway. They said around 150 cars came through the line to say hello to Santa, his helpers and the fire department’s mascot, Marshall.

“It feels really nice to be able to support the community and give back, due to the weird situation we’re in with the COVID, and still have some normalcy for the town and surrounding area,” De Soto Fire Chief John Booth said.

The departments are planning to host another similar event in the spring.