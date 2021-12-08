DCI: Standoff, shooting investigation underway in Iowa Falls

Scene of standoff in Iowa Falls on December 8, 2021. (WHO 13)

IOWA FALLS, Iowa – Law enforcement agencies are engaged in a standoff in Iowa Falls Wednesday morning, forcing the cancelation of classes at nearby schools.

Mitch Mortvedt, Assistant Director at Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation, confirms to WHO 13 the DCI is on scene assisting in a shooting investigation with a barricaded subject.

A location for the incident has not been released by officials but WHO 13’s Roger Riley captured video of the scene near Siloam Avenue and College Avenue, showing what appeared to be two vehicles crashed together. Law enforcement officers asked him to move away from the perimeter of the incident for safety.

Classes at Iowa Falls schools have been canceled for the day because of the proximity to the incident. Rock Run Elementary is just next to the area that is blocked off by law enforcement.

Classes at Ellsworth Community College were also canceled, according to the Iowa Falls Times-Citizen. The college is located just south of the incident.

This developing story will be updated with more information as it becomes available.