DCI, Police, NAACP Holding News Conference on Grinnell Man’s Homicide

GRINNELL, Iowa — The Iowa Department of Public Safety says a 12:30 p.m. news conference is being held on the investigation into the homicide of a Grinnell man who was found in a burning ditch in Jasper County last week.

Michael Williams’ body was discovered after a ditch fire in the 8100 block of North 67th Avenue East, near Kellogg, was put out on September 16th.

The Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation, Grinnell Police Department, and the Iowa-Nebraska NAACP will be present at the news conference to give updates on the investigation into Williams’ death.

Check back to www.WHO13.com for updates from the news conference.