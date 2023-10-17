OTTUMWA, Iowa — The Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation and the Ottumwa Police Department are investigating the homicide of an Ottumwa man.

Ottumwa police officers were sent to 301 S. Ward Street around 10:46 p.m. Monday after receiving a report of a stabbing, according to the DCI. When officers arrived on the scene they found 34-year-old Samuel Gallegos-Ramirez injured outside of the home. He was transported to the Ottumwa Regional Health Center where he was pronounced dead.

The Iowa State Medical Examiner’s Office will conduct an autopsy to determine the cause and manner of Gallegos-Ramirez’s death.

No charges have been filed in the case but officials said there’s no ongoing threat to the public.

No other information is being released by the DCI at this time.