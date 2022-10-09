JACKSON COUNTY, Iowa — The Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation and the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office have located the person of interest in a recent homicide investigation.

On Saturday around 7:49 a.m. the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office responded to a 911 call at the Mississippi Ridge Kennels in Bellevue. When officers arrived they discovered Angela Prichard, 55, dead from a gunshot wound.

Christopher Prichard was named a person of interest in the homicide investigation. He was taken into custody without incident Sunday morning.

Prichard was arrested on unrelated warrants that were issued in September for Violation of No Contact/Protection Order Contempt.

This is an on-going investigation and more information will be released when made available, the Iowa DCI said.