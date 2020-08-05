DCI: Woman Killed in Officer-Involved Shooting in Webster County

WEBSTER COUNTY, Iowa – The Iowa Department of Criminal Investigation is looking into a fatal officer-involved shooting that happened in Webster County Tuesday night.

Assistant Director of the DCI, Mitch Mortvedt, confirms to WHO 13 that his department is investigating the shooting, which happened in the 1500 block of 20th Ave. S., just south of Fort Dodge.

Mortvedt said a 911 call came in at 7:10 p.m. Tuesday about a suicidal woman armed with knives. Two Webster County Sheriff’s deputies responded to the scene and were met by a woman wielding two large knives. Mortvedt said the woman was “acting very erratically.”

The Fort Dodge Messenger reports a neighbor who witnessed the event told them he saw the woman run at a Webster County sheriff’s deputy while holding a knife in each hand, and that’s when the woman was shot.

The woman was pronounced dead on scene. Officials have not released her name.

Mortvedt said an autopsy will be performed at the State Medical Examiner’s Office within the next few days.

The DCI is investigating as is normal procedure when an officer-involved shooting occurs.

The two deputies involved have been placed on administrative leave during the investigation, per department policy. Their names have not yet been released.