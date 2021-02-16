DCI: Suspect in Fatal Stabbing at Eagle Grove Meat Processing Plant in Custody

EAGLE GROVE, Iowa – A homicide investigation is underway after a fatal stabbing at a meat processing plant in Eagle Grove Tuesday morning and law enforcement has a suspect in custody.

Mitch Mortvedt, Assistant Director of the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation, confirms to WHO 13 that the incident is being classified as a homicide.

The DCI says deputies with the Wright County Sheriff’s Office were called to the Prestage Foods plant at 3813 Highway 17 around 5:42 a.m. on a report of a stabbing. When deputies responded they found a deceased male in the employee locker room area.

A male suspect in the stabbing was identified by deputies and taken into custody.

The names of the victim and the suspect have not been released. Officials confirm they knew each other but did not release more information about their relationship.

A spokesperson for Prestage Foods released the following statement:

“There was an incident between two individuals resulting in a fatality at the plant in Eagle Grove this morning. The Wright County Sheriff’s Office is investigating along with the DCI. Due to that on-going investigation, we defer any questions to the Wright County Sheriff’s office.” Prestage Farms

WHO 13 will update this story with more information as it becomes available.