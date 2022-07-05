LOVILIA, Iowa — Betty Werner–a 33-year-old woman from Lovilia–got shot and killed, wrapped in bedding and debris and left in a wooded area in Monroe County, the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation announced late Tuesday evening. Her husband, 41-year-old Nathan Werner, killed her before eventually killing himself after law enforcement came to the couple’s home to investigate Betty’s homicide, the DCI news release states.

Betty Werner had been shot multiple times, the DCI said. Neighbors told WHO 13 on Monday that they hadn’t seen Betty at the home for nearly a week. The news release does not say when authorities believe that Betty died.

The DCI news release stated that Ankeny police were alerted of the possible homicide in Monroe County. The release does not state from whom Ankeny police received that information. But Ankeny police contacted the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, Iowa State Patrol and Iowa Department of Natural Resources, according to the news release. That started the investigation into Betty’s whereabouts.

Numerous law enforcement officers surrounded the couple’s home in Lovilia Sunday night. The DCI reported that Nathan Werner refused to come out and talk with officers about his wife’s death. He ended up fatally shooting himself, according to the DCI news release.