DCI: Clothing found near human remains ‘consistent’ with what Xavier Harrelson was wearing when he disappeared

POWESHIEK COUNTY, Iowa – Authorities say human remains were found in a field north of Montezuma on Thursday and there are consistencies with the discovery that could be linked with the disappearance of 11-year-old Xavier Harrelson.

The remains have been confirmed to be that of an adolescent and officials say they were found roughly three miles north of the trailer park where Harrelson lived and was last seen on May 27th. They were discovered by a farmer who was working in a field.

Since the remains are that of an adolescent, the investigators are treating this as suspicious.

According to the assistant director at the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation, Mitch Mortevt, the official identification process could take months, but there are more consistencies that could point to Xaiver Harrelson.

“There are some clothing items that were found in the proximity as well and they are consistent with the clothing that was reported to us that Xavier was last seen wearing on the day that he disappeared,” Mortevt said.

Along with confirming the identification of the remains, the State Medical Examiner’s Office will also conduct an autopsy to determine the cause of death.

The DCI says the family of Xavier Harrelson has been notified by officials about the discovery.

Law enforcement will continue to investigate the area and encourages the public to provide any information they think might be linked to the case.