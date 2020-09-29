DCI, Boone County Sheriff’s Office Investigating After Body Found in Field

BOONE COUNTY, Iowa – The Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation and the Boone County Sheriff’s Office are working together after a body was found in a farm field in Boone County over the weekend.

According to a post on the Boone County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page, the DCI was called in after a farmer discovered the body of a deceased male in his field around 9:30 a.m. Sunday.

Detective Andrew Godzicki with the Boone County Sheriff’s Office says the body was found near the town of Beaver and it’s possible it has been there since summer.

Assistant Director of the DCI Mitch Mortvedt tells WHO 13 officials are still working to identify the body and determine a cause of death.

An autopsy is being performed by the State Medical Examiner’s Office.

Mortvedt is asking anyone who may have information about the case to contact the Boone County Sheriff’s Office at (515) 433-0524.