DCI assisting in search for Creston man reported missing Sunday

CRESTON, Iowa – The disappearance of a Creston man is now being looked into by the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation, which is providing help to the Creston Police Department.

A news release from the Iowa Department of Public Safety says authorities are seeking 58-year-old Tim Fechter. He was reported missing on Sunday and had last been seen in the early morning hours of Sunday at a residence in the 600 block of Birch St. in Creston.

The DPS says the circumstances surrounding Fechter’s disappearance and some of his medical conditions have law enforcement officers actively searching for him.

Officials say there is no known or on-going threat to the public related to the disappearance.

Fechter is a white male, about 5’11” tall, 185 pounds, with blue eyes. He has multiple tattoos on each hand and arm. He was last seen wearing a blue flannel shirt, camouflage cargo shorts, and green high tops.

If you know where Fechter is or have information about his disappearance, contact the Union County Law Enforcement Center at 641-782-8402 or email the Iowa Missing Persons Information Clearinghouse at mpicinfo@dps.state.ia.us.