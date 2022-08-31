NBC UNIVERSAL — After 57 years and more than 14,000 episodes, the final grains of sand will pass through the hourglass on NBC on September 9th as ‘Days of Our Lives’ moves from broadcast television and exclusively onto the streaming platform Peacock beginning September 12th.
NBC announced earlier this summer that Days of Our Lives would end its television run but continue to bring fans the lives, loves and losses of the Brady, Horton and DiMera families in Salem. Those stories will continue uninterrupted on Peacock – but with a fee.
To access ‘Days of Our Lives’, viewers will need sign up for a paid subscription. The program won’t be available with the basic free plan. The two paid subscription levels are:
- Peacock Premium includes all programming with ads for $4.99/month or $49.99/year (+ tax)
- Peacock Premium Plus includes all programming with fewer ads for $9.99/month or $99.99/year (+ tax)
NBC and Peacock are ready to help viewers find Peacock on their devices or smart-televisions and establish a subscription. Starting at 9:00 am ET on Thursday, September 1st viewers can call the ‘Days Customer Care Hotline’ at: 1-855-597-1827. If you’d prefer to find information online, you can browse the Live Peacock Customer Care Chat or you can chat with a customer service representative on the page.
Beginning September 12th, new episodes of Days of Our Lives will debut each weekday morning at 6:00 am ET. The previous 100 episodes of the show will be available to view as well.
Days Customer Care Hotline: 1-855-597-1827
More help with finding Days of Lives after the transition to Peacock is available online here:
- Help Site: https://www.peacocktv.com/help
- Sign In Help: https://www.peacocktv.com/help/article/why-can-t-i-sign-in
- Supported Devices Page: https://www.peacocktv.com/help/article/what-devices-and-platforms-are-supported-by-peacock
- Twitter Handle : @PeacockTVCare
- Instagram: @PeacockTV
- Youtube: @PeacockTV