Day Two of the ‘Dew Tour’ Olympic Qualifier at Lauridsen Skate Park

DES MOINES, IOWA — The second day of the Dew Tour Des Moines 2021 skateboarding event is off to a drier, sunnier start that Thursday’s rainy first day.

Tickets for the event are sold out but you can watch a live stream free online.

Here is the schedule for the day:

10:45AM – 11:50AM Men’s Open Qualifier – H1 Street Course 11:00AM – 11:55AM Women’s Semifinal – H1 Park Course 12:45PM – 1:40PM Men’s Open Qualifier – H2 Street Course 1:05PM – 2:00PM Women’s Semifinal – H2 Park Course 2:35PM – 3:30PM Men’s Open Qualifier – H3 Street Course 3:10PM – 4:05PM Women’s Semifinal – H3 Park Course 4:25PM – 5:20PM Men’s Open Qualifier – H4 Street Course 6:15PM – 7:10PM Men’s Open Qualifier – H5 Street Course 8:05PM – 9:00PM Men’s Open Qualifier – H6 Street Course