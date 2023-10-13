DES MOINES, Iowa — The Iowa Coalition Against Domestic Violence will be hosting a Day of the Dead tribute to remember victims of domestic abuse and gender-based violence.

Traditionally the holiday is late October through early November and it’s a time to honor and remember those who have passed. Since October is domestic violence awareness month, the coalition is combining both.

The free event will be held at Union Park on Saturday from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. The public is welcome to bring a photo of their loved one to place on the altar. There will be speakers, food, music, children’s activities and a community resource fair.