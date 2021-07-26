Day 2 of RAGBRAI sees cyclists traveling from Sac City to Fort Dodge

LE MARS, Iowa — Cyclists are starting their day in Sac City Monday morning on Day 2 of the Register’s Annual Great Bike Ride Across Iowa.

RAGBRAI participants started their ride across the state in Le Mars in western Iowa on Sunday. While the town isn’t on the Missouri River, many riders continued the tradition of dipping their rear tires in the Missouri River at Sioux City before arriving in Le Mars or even dipped them into the Big Sioux River in Akron, which flows into the Missouri River.

This year’s route is 450 miles long and will end in the town of Clinton in eastern Iowa, where cyclists will dip their front tires in the Mississippi River to signify the completion of RAGBRAI.

A ride across the entire state is about as easy as it sounds.

“You have to train for it, you don’t just hop on your bike and ride across Iowa and not have put miles in ahead of time. It takes some training and it’s quite a feat to complete,” said one rider.

Monday morning, cyclists will ride from Sac City to Fort Dodge. That’s a 67.5-mile ride.

The rest of the overnight stops on the ride are Fort Dodge, Iowa Falls, Waterloo, Anamosa, and Dewitt.