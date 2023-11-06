CHICAGO, ILLINOIS — Craig Counsell has a new job … and David Ross is now looking for one. On Monday the Chicago Cubs reportedly agreed to hire Counsell away from the Milwaukee Brewers as their next manager – pushing David Ross out the door after four years in Chicago, according to Ken Rosenthal with The Athletic.

Counsell was reportedly being pursued by the New York Mets as their next manager, potentially following former Milwaukee Brewer President David Stearns to Queens. However, Rosenthal and others now report that Counsell will sign with the Cubs while the Mets have opted for New York Yankees bench coach Carlos Mendoza for their vacant manager position.

Counsell has spent the last nine years as the Brewers manager, taking them to the playoffs five times. The 2023 Brewers won the NL Central for the third time under Counsell but were swept out of the first round of the playoffs by the eventual NL Champion Arizona Diamondbacks. Counsell had .531 regular season winning percentage as Brewers manager, but his teams won just one playoff series. Counsell was a two-time World Series Champion as a player.

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS – SEPTEMBER 19: Manager David Ross #3 of the Chicago Cubs looks on prior to the game against the Pittsburgh Pirates at Wrigley Field on September 19, 2023 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

Ross leaves Chicago after four seasons and zero playoff victories. He took over a Cubs team that was in the midst of a teardown from its 2016 World Series championship. Ross had the Cubs on the doorstep of a playoff appearance in 2023 but too many late game collapses in September doomed them to a second place finish in the division behind the Brewers. Ross leaves the Cubs with a .480 winning percentage as manager.

Elsewhere in baseball on Monday, the Cleveland Guardians named former player Stephen Vogt their next manager, replacing the retiring Terry Francona. The Angels, Astros, Brewers and Padres all still have managerial vacancies.