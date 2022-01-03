Davenport schools cancel classes, citing bus driver shortage

DAVENPORT, Iowa (AP) — Schools in Davenport surprised parents Monday with an announcement that classes had been canceled because there weren’t enough drivers to run school bus routes.

The Davenport Community School District informed parents early Monday that classes were canceled because of a school bus driver shortage. All Saints Catholic School and Trinity Lutheran School also announced closures Monday because of the shortage.

It was not clear whether illness or other issues were behind the driver shortage. A person who answered the phone Monday at Durham School Services in Davenport, which provides school bus service to the districts, directed questions to Ed Flavin, a media spokesman for Durham. Flavin did not immediately return a phone message left by The Associated Press.

Students had been slated to return to school Monday following a two-week holiday break.