WHITESTOWN, INDIANA — The state of Iowa will once again be representing the Midwest and possibly the United States in the Little League World Series.

On Friday afternoon, the Davenport boys won the Midwest Regional Championship, knocking off the boys from Webb City, Missouri 4-3. The Iowa team held a 3-1 lead and was no-hitting Webb City before giving up two run sin the 6th inning. Iowa came back to take the lead 4-3 in the top of the 7th and retired Webb City with a pop-up to second base.

The Davenport team will play next in Williamsport, Pennsylvania – home of the Little League World Series. They’ll be wearing the familiar green Midwest colors on Thursday when they face the Great Lakes Region champion in the first round of the tournament at 3:00 p.m.

The United States championship will be settled on August 27th in Williamsport, followed the next day by the Little League World Series championship against the winner of the International Bracket.